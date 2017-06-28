Man pulled from water at Lake Mead dies

A man who’d been swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area was pulled from the water and died Wednesday afternoon, according to park officials.

Crews responded about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Boulder Beach for a "possible drowning," officials said.

The 33-year-old man was unconscious when bystanders pulled him out of the water, officials said. He was declared dead shortly after.

First responders rescued three additional people from the water and safely brought them to shore, officials said.

The man who died was not wearing a life jacket, according to officials.