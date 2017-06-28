United Airlines accounts for busiest May ever at Las Vegas airport

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

More than 4.2 million passengers traveled through McCarran International Airport last month, marking the busiest May in the facility’s history.

That number bests the airport’s total from May 2016 when more than 4.1 million passengers arrived and departed at McCarran. More than 19.5 million people have passed through McCarran in 2017, a 2.4 percent jump over the same time in 2016.

Legacy carrier United Airlines accounted for all of the growth in May, posting an 11.5 percent increase over May 2016. Southwest, McCarran’s largest domestic carrier, reported a year-over-year drop of roughly 8,000 passengers.

American, Delta and Spirit all reported decreases in passenger volume last month. Those three airlines round out the five highest-volume carriers at McCarran. Southwest and American also have posted declines overall in 2017. United, Delta and Spirit are up for the year. International travel also fell in May, lagging 3.3 percent behind May 2016.

Each arrival and each departure counts separately, meaning the typical visitor to Las Vegas counts as two passengers.