U.S. 95 downtown to be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday

Courtesy of NDOT

U.S. 95 will be closed in both directions Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as part of Project Neon.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close north and southbound U.S. 95 between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday in downtown Las Vegas.

The overnight closures are needed to install Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon — a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

ATMs are full-color dynamic message signs that will provide real-time information to motorists about detours, accidents and traffic restrictions, NDOT officials said. They are more sophisticated than the existing dynamic signage, showing travel times to freeway exits. They can be programmed to inform motorists of lane closures and blockages that occur with traffic accidents or construction.

A total of 52 ATM signs will go up along U.S. 95 and I-15. The largest signs resemble auxiliary scoreboards found in ballparks and stadiums, measuring 13-feet-tall by 77-feet-wide.

Las Vegas and Casino Center boulevards ramps to northbound U.S. 95 will also be closed during that time.

Additionally, Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to local traffic between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, NDOT officials said.

For more information on Project Neon, check the project's website, Twitter page @NDOTProjectNeon or the smartphone and tablet app for up-to-date information. Motorists can also call the Project Neon hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-6366.