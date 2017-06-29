Las Vegas Sun

June 29, 2017

Currently: 93° — Complete forecast

Back for an encore: Kelly Clarkson plans second picture book

Image

Victoria Will / Invision / AP

In this March 4, 2015, photo, singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson promotes her album “Piece by Piece” in New York. Clarkson and her team at RCA Records executed a two-month campaign on Twitter hoping to build a buzz in advance of her album released in February.

NEW YORK — After releasing a best-selling children's book, Kelly Clarkson is back for an encore.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Wednesday that the Grammy winner's "River Rose and the Magical Christmas" is coming out Oct. 24.

The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson's "River Rose" series, which began last year with "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby." The new release also will include an original Christmas song by Clarkson.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is working on a new album, which also is expected to come out later this year.