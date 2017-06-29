Dmitry Osipov makes impression among handful of Golden Knights’ camp invitees Team holds first scrimmage tonight at Las Vegas Ice Center

Of the 45 players at this week’s rookie developmental camp for the Vegas Golden Knights, Dmitry Osipov stood out immediately.

Pucks made a different noise when they hit the board coming off the 20-year-old Russian’s stick. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right-handed defenseman sent echoes through the Las Vegas Ice Center with every slap shot.

“He’s a big man with a big shot,” Golden Knights’ Director of Player Development Will Nichol said. “He’s a good kid that had a great first day, and (assistant general manager) Kelly McCrimmon knows him well.”

Osipov made an impression despite most eyes being focused on the Golden Knights’ 12 Entry Draft picks, especially first-rounders Cody Glass, Nick Suzuki and Erik Brannstrom.

Other players who automatically attracted attention were a pair acquired in trades, Keegan Kolesar and Alex Tuch, and a few free-agent signings, including Reid Duke and Tomas Hyka.

The rest of the players on the ice, like Osipov, don’t belong to Vegas. They’re undrafted players who the team invited to camp to fill out the roster.

Most NHL teams invite players to camp, but on a much smaller scale. Established teams have years of draft picks built up, so finding enough players for camp isn’t a problem.

This unique situation provides an opportunity for these generally unheralded prospects to prove themselves and possibly earn a contract.

“If there’s a kid here that deserves to be with us, we will make it happen,” Nichol said. “We only have 50 contracts as a team and we aren’t going to waste them if a guy isn’t the right fit.”

Osipov has exhausted his eligibility in the Canadian junior league, playing four seasons with the Vancouver Giants before going to McCrimmon’s former team, the Brandon Wheat Kings, for the last 31 games this year.

The pressure of cracking a professional roster is now escalated.

“My agent called me and said a team wanted me to try out,” Osipov said. “I told him to sign me up. I don’t care where I go or what I have to do.”

With all possible destinations considered, Las Vegas wasn’t a bad place to land.

“I was talking to a couple different teams, but as soon as I found out it was Las Vegas, I was like, ‘Oh my god, Las Vegas!’” Osipov laughed. “I’ve heard a lot of stories about Las Vegas and it’s a famous city around the world. I was really, really excited to come here.”

Not only is the city attractive, but the Golden Knights also offer an opportunity unlike any other team in the league. As they try to build a roster for the first time, there is plenty of room for flux.

“It’s obviously a big opportunity with it being an expansion team, but at the same time it’s a battle,” Osipov said. “There are a lot of guys that want those spots. I’m not the only one.”

The first few days of camp have featured mostly noncontact drills, but tonight the team holds its first scrimmage.

“It’s going to be a challenge for myself and my teammates because everyone is trying to be better than the guy next to them,” Osipov said.

Osipov hopes to prove he can bring more than just a strong shot to the Golden Knights.

“I’m straight defense,” Osipov said. “That’s what I do. I block shots, protect my zone the best I can and make a good first pass if I get the puck.”

Osipov has potential. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 Kontinental Hockey League Draft in Russia, and was taken first overall again in the Canadian Hockey League Import draft.

He’s since been a key penalty killer in the Western Hockey League and hopes to bring the same strength to an NHL team if given the chance.

Vegas General Manager George McPhee understands the position Osipov and the rest of the invitees are in. McPhee went undrafted himself and earned his way onto the New York Rangers during the playoffs after proving himself in the Central Hockey League.

“There’s not a general manager in the league that understands it better than him,” Nichol said. “He says it best when he tells the kids, ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-round pick or a free agent. What matters is, you’re in the room. Here’s your opportunity, so let’s see if you want it.’”