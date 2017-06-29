Henderson condominium fire causes $55,000 damage

A fire at a condominium building Wednesday night caused an estimated $55,000 in damage and displaced three people, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bass Drive, near Sunset Road and Sandhill Road, where smoke was coming from a ground-floor unit in a two-story building, officials said. The fire was extinguished before it spread to neighboring units, officials said.

A man was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries, officials said. Nobody else was hurt.

Three adults displaced by the fire were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.