New Nevada consumer advocate named

CARSON CITY — Eric Witkoski, who has headed the state Bureau of Consumer Protection for 12 years, is not being reappointed.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said today that Witkoski, whose term ends June 30, will be replaced by Ernest Figueroa, who has worked in the bureau since 2001. Figueroa is the bureau’s chief deputy.

The bureau represents consumers in rate cases before the state Public Utilities Commission and in other areas.