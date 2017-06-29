3 victims taken to hospital after shooting at medical facility, authorities say

Three people were taken to a hospital after a man fired a gun at a west valley medical facility and then turned the weapon on himself, authorities said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported that three victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.

Officers arrived about 3:40 p.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Buffalo Drive, south of Washington Avenue, and found a man dead, Metro Police said. They were clearing the building and searching for any additional victims, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.