3 victims taken to hospital after shooting at medical facility, authorities say

Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 | 4:07 p.m.
Updated 32 minutes ago
Three people were taken to a hospital after a man fired a gun at a west valley medical facility and then turned the weapon on himself, authorities said.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported that three victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known.
Officers arrived about 3:40 p.m. at the facility in the 300 block of Buffalo Drive, south of Washington Avenue, and found a man dead, Metro Police said. They were clearing the building and searching for any additional victims, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.