Suspect in Las Vegas double homicide is arrested in L.A.

A suspect accused of killing two people and badly wounding another in a shooting inside a rental car at a central valley apartment complex earlier this month was arrested in California, Metro Police said today.

Delon Holston, 29, was arrested in Inglewood, Calif., four days after the June 13 shooting, police said. He was wanted on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count each of attempted murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Details on Holston’s arrest, who is awaiting extradition to Clark County, were not immediately available.

Officers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. on June 13 to an alley in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, and found a car that had rolled into a utility pole after the reported gunfire, police said.

Inside the car, officers found the bodies of the female driver and a man, police said. A second man, who was shot in the face, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Holston was seated behind the driver when he opened fire, police said.