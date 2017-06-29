The nerve of some senators

Poor Kamala Harris (“Finding a voice, only to be interrupted … again” in the Sun on June 18). Can you imagine the nerve of some of her fellow senators? They actually expect her to treat witnesses with enough civility and dignity so her questions can be answered.

And then she is also expected to watch the clock and actually stop talking when her time has expired!

Sexism is obviously at work here. Don’t these dinosaurs realize that women today demand equality and special consideration and privileges to go along with that equality?