VA earns praise for care

As a U.S. Army Vietnam-era veteran, I would like to express my thanks to the great care I have received from the Department of Veterans Affairs over the past 15 years.

I wish I had all the names of the doctors, nurses and volunteers who have shown complete professionalism and caring every time I have needed their service.

I would like to mention two doctors who have always been there for me. One is my primary care doctor who has been assigned to me from the beginning: Dr. Evelyn Padre. The other one is Dr. Cassandra Joffs. Dr. Joffs performed a successful hernia surgery for me about eight years ago, and she is scheduled to perform another surgery for me this month.

My wait times over the years for various tests, X-rays and doctor appointments have been approximately 10 to 15 minutes. For their great service, I could have waited much longer. It would have been worth the wait.

I salute everyone associated with the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system. It is the best care anywhere.