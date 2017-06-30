Best Bets: Fireworks, Foghat, Puff Daddy, Iron Maiden and more for your Las Vegas holiday weekend

Al Powers / Powers Imagery / Invision / AP

Hot dogs, fireworks, rock ‘n roll … let’s do this. July 4 falls on a Tuesday this year, which just stretches out our big Vegas holiday weekend even farther. Take a break from the pool and the barbecue to take in these entertainment outings.

FOGHAT Fourth of July weekend in hot Las Vegas is a great time to take it easy. You know, with a “Slow Ride.” British rockers Foghat will help you on your way during their second appearance this year at the Golden Nugget’s 52 Fridays Concert Series. June 30, info at 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com.

RED, WHITE AND WILD WEEKEND Wet’n’ Wild waterpark’s two-day celebration will include a live country music performance by the Railers (on Saturday at 7 p.m.), line dancing, mechanical bull riding, foam parties, fireworks displays and more. An all-you-can-eat barbecue feast ($14.99) will be served both days in the Tornado picnic area, and yes, there’ll be apple pie. July 1 & 2, info at 702-979-1600 or wetnwildlasvegas.com.

LAS VEGAS LEGENDS SOCCER Professional indoor soccer returns to the Orleans Arena Saturday when the local Legends welcome Mexico’s National team. Local trivia tidbit: the Legends, who play in the Major Arena Soccer League, were created as an offshoot of Las Vegas team that played in the Premier Arena Soccer League, named the Knights. July 1, info at 800-745-3000 or orleansarena.com.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

PUFF DADDY The rapper, actor, record producer and entrepreneur extraordinaire is pulling double duty on Saturday, popping into the Rehab pool party at the Hard Rock Hotel and then hosting a reactivation of the property’s Vanity Nightclub at 10:30 p.m. When you can’t stop, won’t stop, it’s easy to party day and night. July 1, info at 702-693-5000 or hardrockhotel.com.

IRON MAIDEN Still going strong on the power of their 2015 double album The Book of Souls, the English heavy metal legends take the stage at T-Mobile Arena Monday night. Opening is Swedish metal troupe Ghost. July 3, info at 702-692-1600 or axs.com.

SUMMERLIN COUNCIL PATRIOTIC PARADE The 23rd annual edition of Southern Nevada’s largest Fourth of July parade begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails Village of Summerlin, with additional parking this year at Downtown Summerlin with a shuttle to the parade site. New entries to the roster this year include Moana, Belle, the Trolls, the Muppets and more. July 4, info at summerlink.com.