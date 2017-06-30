Gibson, former Henderson mayor, appointed to County Commission

Mona Shield Payne / Special to the Sun

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday that he has appointed former Henderson Mayor James Gibson to the Clark County Commission.

The position was left void earlier this month when Mary Beth Scow resigned to spend more time with her family.

“James Gibson has always served as a strong leader four Southern Nevada, and I am confident he will be an effective member of the Clark County Commission,” Sandoval said in a news release.

Gibson served as Henderson mayor for three terms beginning in 1997. He’s been a commercial law attorney for more than 35 years, and he’s also served on several boards, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the governor’s office said.

In a resignation letter, Scow, who was first elected to the commission from District G in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, said to Sandoval: “Serving in this position and representing the citizens of Clark County Commission District G has been a tremendous honor and one I have thoroughly enjoyed."

To fellow commissioners she said, "I’ve especially appreciated my association with dedicated colleagues with whom I’ve served on various boards and commissions. I’m grateful to the amazing staff in all departments and I sincerely wish each of you well in your future endeavors.”

Gibson’s district represents the southeast portion of the Las Vegas Valley, including Henderson. Like Scow, Gibson is a Democrat.

An election for a full term on the seat will be held in 2018.

