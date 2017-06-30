House fire does estimated $60,000 in damage

About 30 firefighters responded to a two-story house fire that did about $60,000 in damage this morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

No one was injured.

Crews were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. to Cooperville Court, near Maryland Parkway and Warm Springs Road, and encountered dark smoke billowing from the garage, which sustained heavy damage, officials said. The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

The Fire Department said a smoke detector warned a person in the house of the blaze, allowing them to safely get out.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.