Increased patrols planned around July Fourth holiday

Mona Shield Payne / Special to the Sun

Authorities are not against patriotic partying that accompanies Independence Day celebrations, but they are overwhelmingly opposed to impaired driving.

And law enforcement agencies throughout the state are cracking down by increasing patrols from today to July 14, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and North Las Vegas Police.

“The Fourth of July remains one of the deadliest holidays on our nation’s roadways,” officials said, adding that crashes, including ones involving alcohol, are up in Southern Nevada compared to this time last year.

“Don’t make the poor, selfish decision to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired — it could have deadly consequences,” NHP said.

Officials recommend the following:

• If you suspect someone on the road is impaired, call 911 to report them. And if you’re worried about getting cited for using your phone while doing so, there is good news: Those callers are exempt from the cellphone ban.

• Know the law regarding blood alcohol levels, which is .02 for drivers under 21, .04 for drivers with a commercial driver’s license, and .08 for everyone else, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

• Plan on having a designated driver before you start drinking.

• If you’re stuck at a party, use a ride-hailing app, call a sober driver, use public transportation or order a taxi.

• Assist impaired drivers to make arrangements and take their car keys if you must.