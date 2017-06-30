Michael Jackson’s father taken to hospital after crash in Las Vegas

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson entertainment family, complained of an injury and was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crash this morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

Jackson, 88, was taken to University Medical Center for "observation due to complaint of injury," police said.

According to TMZ.com, Jackson was released from the hospital, telling the celebrity news website that “he got out without a scratch” and that his assistant, the driver of the vehicle, suffered a broken thumb.

The wreck was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Sahara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard, police said.

Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle that was westbound on Sahara when another vehicle headed east attempted to turn to a private drive, police said. The second vehicle failed to yield and hit the vehicle Jackson was in, police said.

The driver of the second car was cited for failure to yield the right of way, police said. There were no signs either driver was impaired, police said.

Jackson is the father of the late superstar singer Michael Jackson, who earlier in his career performed with his siblings as The Jackson 5.

Joe Jackson has lived in Las Vegas for many years.

No further details were provided.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.