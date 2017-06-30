Tesla employees living at UNR dorms in Reno

RENO — The University of Nevada, Reno says 30 employees working at Tesla's $5 billion gigafactory at the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center moved into dorms on campus.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday the workers moved onto campus June 14, and few more are expected before the end of the summer.

Vice President of Research and Innovation Mridul Gautam says Tesla employees are using laboratories at the University of Nevada, Reno and collaborating with researchers.

The University of Nevada, Reno has developed two minors because of partnerships with Tesla and expects to grow programs and courses to meet the hiring needs of the battery plant.

The University of Nevada, Reno says Tesla employees are paying the same standard rate others have paid for the space.