1 injured in car-train crash west of Reno

RENO — Washoe County sheriff's deputies are investigating a collision between a freight train and a car that injured one person west of Reno.

The sheriff's office says the crash near Mogul was reported about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The only person inside the dark-colored sedan suffered minor injuries.

Officials for the Union Pacific railroad told KRNV-TV they are assisting in an investigation into the cause of the crash.

No other details have been released.