Don’t let Trump’s lies distract you

President Donald Trump has been releasing lies on a regular basis. Everyone gets up in arms and points out the obvious falsehood. This was all fun for a while, until I noticed all this does is distract from what his administration and the conservative Congress are doing behind the scenes.

I am worried because of the past behavior of conservative state legislatures to keep legislation hidden until such time as they wish to present it, and then they push it through without any ability to fight back. So I ask our legislators, the press and concerned citizens to please forget the Trump squirrel and focus on what President Trump and his ilk are up to. Our democracy depends on it.