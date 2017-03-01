Live blog: Green carrying Rebels early

Seniors combined to score UNLV's first 11 points, and with 11:57 left in the first half, the Rebels trail Utah State, 19-17.

Tyrell Green got a spot in the starting lineup for Senior Night, and he's making the most of it. He's already got 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, and he just converted a layup while drawing a foul. He'll shoot the and-1 free throw after the timeout.

Defense has been a bit of an issue for UNLV, as the Rebels have left too many Utah State shooters open (USU is 4-of-6 from 3-point range). The Rebels are going to need to clean that up if they want to stay close enough to steal a win tonight.

Rebels seeking send-off win on Senior Night

The Rebels' best chance to get another win before the end of the season will come tonight against Utah State (14-15, 7-10 Mountain West), and a victory would be more likely if they get big contributions from the three seniors being feted before tipoff.

Forwards Tyrell Green and Christian Jones and guard Uche Ofoegbu are all expected to start tonight in their final game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Utah State is eighth in the Mountain West in defending 3-pointers, so look for Green and Ofoegbu to test their long-range accuracy early.

Marvin Menzies will almost definitely make Utah State freshman guard Kobe McEwen a big part of the Rebels' defensive game plan — the last time these teams met, McEwen hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range and scored 28 points in USU's 79-63 win in Logan.

A future Rebel will also be in attendance tonight, as Class of 2017 recruit Tervell Beck will sit courtside as part of his official visit. Beck committed to UNLV this afternoon, so it would be nice to see a solid showing from the fans at the Mack. It would also be nice if he were indoctrinated with a win, and not a 10th consecutive loss.