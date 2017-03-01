Metro motorcycle officer injured in crash that closes Decatur

A Metro Police motorcycle officer suffered minor injuries today in a crash with another vehicle in the central valley.

The officer crashed at 4:11 p.m. at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Rochelle Avenue, police said in a statement.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with injuries that appear to be minor.

Both directions of Decatur are closed between Rochelle and University Avenue while the incident is investigated.