Nevada Senate OKs statement that men, women equal under law

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers are advancing a 45-year-old proposal seeking to amend the U.S. Constitution to plainly state that men and women are equal under the law.

State senators supporting the Equal Rights Amendment say it's a profound gesture for women, who continue to experience discrimination at work and home.

Nevada was one of 15 states that did not ratify the amendment by a 1982 deadline, dooming the initial proposal.

Senators say reconsideration is largely symbolic.

One Republican, one independent and all 11 Democratic senators supported the amendment Wednesday in a 13-8 vote. Senate Joint Resolution 2 moves to the Assembly.

Opponents say they're concerned the statement could lead to ramifications that today seem far-fetched, including a reversal of a Supreme Court decision banning public funding for abortions.

“We have delayed passage long enough," said Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas.

Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno, the lone Republican joining Democrats to send the measure to the Assembly, said the measure was a “powerful symbol of equality.”

But Sen. Joseph Hardy, R-Boulder City, argued it would subject women to compulsory military service and hurt the structure of the family. He also predicted it will spark litigation.

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Las Vegas, said his main concern was that passage would result in taxpayer-funded abortions.

Las Vegas Sun reporter Cy Ryan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.