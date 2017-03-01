Senate passes bill to set up Mesquite city government

CARSON CITY — The state Senate passed a bill today to set up a system of government in Mesquite and give the city the right to impose local taxes.

The bill, which now heads to the Assembly, provides for the election of a mayor and a five-member City Council and establishes executive and judicial offices.

The bill, to be effective July 1 for incorporation of the city, gives the mayor and council the power to levy a business tax and impose various fees. The council would have the power to create a municipal court and to acquire a public utility

The vote today was 19-2, with Republican Sens. Michael Roberson of Las Vegas and James Settelmeyer of Minden opposed.