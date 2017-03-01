Suspect arrested in slaying of guard at construction site

Metro Police say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a security guard at an apartment complex construction site last year.

Raymond Padilla, 43, who was arrested in September in an unrelated case, was booked Monday on counts of murder, burglary, robbery and conspiracy, police said.

Police did not release any details about what led them to Padilla.

Mark Steven Santee, 48, was working the night shift at the construction site when he was shot several times after possibly disrupting a burglary in the 5100 block of South Jerry Tarkanian Way, near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway, police said.

His body was found about 12:30 a.m. on April 27 after the security company reported it couldn’t locate Santee, police said.

Detectives believe Santee was in a fight with one or more people before he was killed, police said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.