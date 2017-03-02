Agency reports rare jaguar sighting in mountains of Arizona

PHOENIX — Wildlife officials say they have evidence of a rare jaguar sighting in the United States.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a photo Thursday from a trail camera that was taken in November and recently retrieved.

It shows the endangered spotted cat wandering through the Dos Cabezas Mountains in Arizona about 60 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agency spokesman Jeff Humphrey says it's the farthest north of the border that a jaguar has been seen in decades.

Officials say they can't tell the jaguar's gender or age from the photo.

Two other jaguars that were recently spotted in Arizona were males. Game and Fish officials have said a female hasn't been seen in decades.