Column ignores causes of crime

I just read “Thoughtful, not forceful, approach needed in Chicago” (Las Vegas Sun, Feb. 18), in which Clarence Page blames distrust of police, a flood of guns from neighboring cities and states, huge financial deficits in local and state budgets, and political gridlock for the more than 750 murders in two Chicago ZIP codes. While those might be contributing factors, three factors Page refused to mention are the real problems: lack of fathers in the household, drugs and gangs.