Garage fire extinguished before spreading inside house

Firefighters put out a garage fire this morning before it could spread inside a northeast valley house, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was reported about 7:25 a.m. at a single-story house in the 100 block of North Christy Lane, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards. One person was displaced, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and damage has not been estimated, officials said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue also responded.