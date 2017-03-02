It’s going to be a long four years

Thursday, March 2, 2017 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
Is Donald Trump running our country or publicly worrying about his daughter’s business? No doubt this will be a very long four years.
Currently: 45° — Complete forecast
Letters to the Editor:
Thursday, March 2, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Is Donald Trump running our country or publicly worrying about his daughter’s business? No doubt this will be a very long four years.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy