Las Vegas in for dry, windy weather over the weekend

High winds will accompany moderate March temperatures over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high will reach 69 degrees, on par with the average high of 67 degrees in the valley for March 3, said meteorologist Barry Pierce. Winds will blow at 15 to 25 miles per hour, and morning lows could be as chilly as 45 degrees.

Saturday’s high could reach 72, with similar 15 to 25 mph winds and a morning low of 50 degrees, Pierce said. Sunday highs will drop to 67 degrees as winds of 20 to 30 mph produce gusts as fast as 50 mph. The meteorologist called for a dry, precipitation-free weekend in the valley.

On Mount Charleston, highs will reach 50 degrees on Friday, 49 on Saturday and 42 on Sunday, with morning lows for all three days between 20 and 25 degrees, Pierce said. Winds will also blow from 15 to 25 mph on Friday and Saturday, and 25 to 30 mph on Sunday, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Mount Charleston could see low amounts of precipitation with a 20 percent of snow above 5,000 feet and rain at elevations lower than that, Pierce said.

“This is a quick hitter that won’t produce much in terms of type of accumulation,” Pierce said. “We’ll be in and out with less than an inch of accumulation on Sunday night.”