Make switch to citizen legislators

After witnessing the shenanigans in Washington, D.C., for the better part of a half-century, I am convinced we have to return to a citizen-run Congress. The only way to do it is impose term limits and make the career politicians go home. This would eliminate the power of the lobbyists and stop the constant bickering that results in nothing getting done for the citizens of the United States.

Twelve years, that’s it — two terms in the Senate, six terms in the House or any combination as long as they do not amount to more than 12 years, period. I do not want to hear that a lack of experience will doom the system; that is hogwash. Citizens who want to serve will do the right thing knowing they are only there on a temporary basis. Citizen legislators — it has a nice ring to it.