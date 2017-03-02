Pilot injured after small plane crash in Carson City

CARSON CITY — The pilot of a small plane has been taken to a Reno hospital after the aircraft crashed while attempting to take off at the Carson City airport.

The pilot of the 1973 Bellanca plane was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries after the crash Wednesday.

Carson City Sheriff's deputies say they are investigating, but they believe the plane had a malfunction during takeoff.

The fixed wing single-engine plane is registered out of Kingman, Arizona.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported to the scene to investigate.