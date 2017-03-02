UFC 209 headliners react differently to Georges St. Pierre’s return Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson head into rematch Saturday at T-Mobile Arena

Stephen Thompson went from a kickboxing world champion to a mixed martial arts training hired gun a decade ago.

Before the 34-year-old “Wonderboy” ever became a two-time top welterweight contender, he was known around the UFC as a secret weapon who helped then welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre prepare for fights.

“He was my inspiration to actually transition from kickboxing to mixed martial arts,” Thompson said of St. Pierre. “I spent a lot of time in Montreal, training with him, helping him out with a lot of his camps. It was a good relationship.”

That’s why Thompson, who rematches Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 209 Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, was relieved by Wednesday’s reveal of St. Pierre’s first opponent in his comeback after a three-year hiatus. UFC President Dana White announced on SportsCenter that St. Pierre would move to middleweight and face champion Michael Bisping at a to-be-determined date later in the year.

St. Pierre and Bisping will appear at a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena that precedes the public weigh-ins. Thompson wasn’t worried about the news taking away from his fight against Woodley; he was just happy he wouldn’t have to entertain the idea of fighting his mentor if he wins the championship.

It’s safe to assume Woodley had a different reaction. It’s only necessary to assume because Woodley raised his voice and declined comment as soon as St. Pierre’s name was mentioned on Wednesday.

“Don’t ask me about GSP, nobody ask me about GSP,” he said. “That (expletive) happened to me when I was fighting Rory (MacDonald) the first time. We were talking about Matt Brown and Robbie Lawler. My focus left for that fight. I didn’t show up to work that week. So, if you ask me that question, I apologize but I will not answer.”

Demand ratcheted up for the 34-year-old Woodley to fight Thompson again ever since their UFC 205 bout last November ended in a majority draw, but he was always more interested in St. Pierre. Woodley wanted a bigger-name fight, which St. Pierre would provide.

He campaigned tirelessly to welcome the Canadian superstar back to the octagon, but to no avail. Woodley eventually wore down and agreed to meet Thompson again.

He pledged to forget St. Pierre for the time being when he signed the UFC 209 contract, and has now been annoyed whenever anyone broaches the topic.

“My manager called me and said, ‘Hey, you hear about GSP?’” Woodley said last week. “Don’t call me with that BS, man. I’ve got someone that wants to take my belt on March 4 and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Woodley knocked out Robbie Lawler last July at UFC 201 to become champion. Lawler remains the only fighter to successfully defend the welterweight title since St. Pierre’s retirement in 2013, beating Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit after winning the belt off Johny Hendricks.

St. Pierre had racked up nine consecutive title defenses — one short of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s record — before stepping away from the sport.

“He is the best welterweight of all-time,” Thompson said. “For him to go to 185, I know he wants to try different things — either at 185 or 155. I’m happy for him, and can’t wait to see Georges St. Pierre back out there.”

That makes for one fighter in the UFC 209 main event of that opinion. Woodley feigned indifference, but judging by his history and his tone, the return of St. Pierre wasn’t good news.

“I can’t wait to go out there and prove I’m the best welterweight in the history of our sport,” Woodley said.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.