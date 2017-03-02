UNLV’s 2017 football schedule finalized with league games

The UNLV football team’s schedule for the 2017 season is complete.

The Mountain West released dates for league games today, including the Rebels on Nov. 25 traveling to UNR for the Fremont Cannon rivalry game.

The Rebels will play six home games: Non-league contests Sept. 2 against Howard and Nov. 11 against BYU, and league games Sept. 30 against San Jose State, Oct. 7 against defending league champion San Diego State, Oct. 21 against Utah State and Nov. 4 against Hawaii.

The Rebels’ road games include: Sept. 9 at Idaho, Sept. 23 at Ohio State in a seven-figure payday for the program, Oct. 14 at Air Force, Oct. 28 at Fresno State, Nov. 18 at New Mexico and the regular season final Nov. 25 in Reno over Thanksgiving weekend.

Today is the first phase of the league releasing its schedule. CBS Sports and ESPN, the league’s national television partners, will go through their selection procedure that could shift certain games to Thursday or Friday. Start times will be also be released later.

Home games in past seasons against BYU and Hawaii have brought large crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium, and 2017 should be no different. Season tickets for all six games start at $79 plus fees. Visit UNLVtickets.com for details.

