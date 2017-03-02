Woman dies after being hit while crossing street in northeast valley

A woman died Thursday evening at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the northeast valley, police said.

The woman, who Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers described as “elderly,” was walking outside a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Nellis and Charleston boulevards when a silver Toyota sedan crashed into her, just after 6:15 p.m.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Rogers said. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Charleston was shut down between Nellis and Christy Lane as police investigated the crash. The half-mile stretch remained shut down at 7:30 p.m.