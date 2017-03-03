6 displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Six people were displaced after a downtown apartment caught fire Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 2001 Stewart Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, about 11:45 a.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting the blaze, officials said.

Crews arrived to find flames coming out the windows of the two-story complex and extinguished the fire in less than five minutes, officials said.

The fire was contained to one apartment and officials estimated damage at $30,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and three children displaced.