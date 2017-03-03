6 displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
Friday, March 3, 2017 | 6:10 p.m.
Six people were displaced after a downtown apartment caught fire Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to 2001 Stewart Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, about 11:45 a.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting the blaze, officials said.
Crews arrived to find flames coming out the windows of the two-story complex and extinguished the fire in less than five minutes, officials said.
The fire was contained to one apartment and officials estimated damage at $30,000.
The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and three children displaced.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy