March 3, 2017

6 displaced in Las Vegas apartment fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Flames tear through windows at an apartment at 2001 Stewart Ave., Friday, March 3, 2017.

Six people were displaced after a downtown apartment caught fire Friday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 2001 Stewart Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, about 11:45 a.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting the blaze, officials said.

Crews arrived to find flames coming out the windows of the two-story complex and extinguished the fire in less than five minutes, officials said.

The fire was contained to one apartment and officials estimated damage at $30,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and three children displaced.

