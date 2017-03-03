Focus doesn’t belong on tax cap

With all due respect to Jeremy Aguero, who is the go-to guy for number-crunching in Nevada, I sometimes wonder what world he lives in. In the article “Economist details property tax cap’s dramatic toll on government budgets” (Las Vegas Sun, Feb. 17), he says that, for taxpayers, the property tax cap has been “a windfall, saving them $700 million since it was enacted — money they were able to save or invest in the economy.”

Windfall? Save or invest? Is he serious? At best, the cap gave people a chance to hold on to their homes. It was a small help to seniors to keep body and soul together in the face of the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rates on their life savings.

Aguero should not be wasting legislators’ time with stories about our property tax structure or the history of property taxes in Nevada. All his efforts, both publicly and privately, should be focused on the unintended consequences of the Consumer Price Index rolling average. Any attempt to “expand the conversation” to the caps is a disaster waiting to happen for any legislator foolish enough to listen to the local governments’ siren song: “The people want services. Pay up! Show us the money!”