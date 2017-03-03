Judge gives extension to Trump lawyers in travel ban suit

Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera / AP

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle has granted a two-week extension to the Justice Department in a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump's immigration order is blocking efforts by legal residents to reunite with their children who are trapped in war-torn counties.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who halted the enforcement Trump's immigration order nationwide in February in a separate case brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota, said in his order Friday that the federal government could have more time before responding to plaintiff's efforts to have the case certified as a class-action lawsuit.

Robart also said he understood the frustrations of the parents and Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, who filed the lawsuit, over Trump administration statements that seemingly contradict those made by federal government lawyers.

He says the court will continue to rely on statements coming from the federal attorneys in this case and in other related litigation.