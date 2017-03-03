Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking to add another annual NASCAR race

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is pursuing a second yearly NASCAR race, possibly during the Chase for the Cup.

The speedway would not comment, but sponsorship of a second race appears on an agenda for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The authority is holding a special meeting Wednesday to vote on a $2.5 million a year sponsorship agreement with NASCAR.

The proposed sponsorship, which would start Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2024, would require the speedway to “promote, manage, organize and conduct two NASCAR first tier (currently Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) sanctioned races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway every year during the term of this agreement.”

According to the agenda, the LVCVA would pay $1 million a year for the spring race (which usually happens in March), $1 million a year for an additional race in the fall — likely in September — and $500,000 for an annual marketing fund.

“The proposed NASCAR sponsorship will be considered for approval by our board of directors at the March 8 meeting,” the LVCVA said in a statement. “Until the board votes on the proposal, it’s premature for us to comment on it. We have a great relationship with Las Vegas Motor Speedway and NASCAR and we look forward to continuing the partnership.”

Bruton Smith, owner of Speedway Motorsports Inc., which includes Las Vegas, Charlotte and six other racetracks, has long expressed interest in having the last race of the NASCAR season in Las Vegas. The November race could coincide with the annual NASCAR awards show in Las Vegas.

NASCAR’s finale is now held at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with a contract through 2019 and an option through 2024.

“We are constantly working with promoters to discuss and develop NASCAR schedules,” Jim Cassidy, senior vice president of racing operations and NASCAR events, said in a statement. “We have not finalized any schedules for 2018 or beyond but will announce them as they become final.”