Nevada moving forward with recreational marijuana plans

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval says the state must get ready for allowing voter-approved recreational marijuana, despite the uncertainty of whether the federal government will crack down on the possession and sale of the drug.

Sandoval, who opposed recreational marijuana, named a 19-member task force to consider guidelines for sales and protecting the public health.

The task force, headed by Deonne Contine, director of the Nevada Department of Taxation, has members representing law enforcement and the marijuana industry, as well as health officials, lawmakers and local government officials.

Daniel Stewart, general counsel to Sandoval, told the task force the governor wants to make sure the packaging of marijuana does not attract children, the law is not watered down and a 10 percent excise tax is enacted. The deadline for a final report is the end of May.

There will be eight working groups to tackle topics such as law enforcement, retail, cultivation, production and manufacturing, transportation and storage, taxation, consumer safety and education. The groups will start meetings March 20.

In a news release, Sandoval said, “While there is speculation that the federal government might change its current marijuana enforcement practice, we must move forward based on the timeline of the voter-approved initiative and enforcements that exist today.”

Marijuana remains illegal under federal law, and the administration of President Donald Trump has indicated that it might crack down on recreational marijuana.