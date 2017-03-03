Officer wounded, suspect dead, teen sought in Reno shootout

RENO — A suspect is dead, a police officer is wounded and a third person is sought after an overnight shootout during a traffic stop near the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Washoe County sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon said Friday the injured Reno officer who was shot about 9:40 p.m. Thursday underwent surgery and is recovering from injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Harmon says a male suspect who was shot by gang unit officers while fleeing from an SUV was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police were searching for another male, believed to be a teenager, who fled from the scene. Police say he may have been wounded.

The shooting was the second fatal shooting in a week involving Reno police.

A 24-year-old Las Vegas man was shot and killed Feb. 23 at the downtown Eldorado hotel-casino.