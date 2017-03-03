‘Suspicious package’ closes U.S. 95 around Creech Air Force Base

U.S. 95 was temporarily closed in both directions today around Creech Air Force Base after a military working dog detected “a threat” that later turned out to be unfounded, authorities said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the situation involved a “suspicious package.”

The incident happened about 8:35 a.m. and the scene was cleared by about 11:05 a.m., Air Force officials said. An explosive ordnance team responded, officials said.

The patrol said the highway was closed northbound at mile marker 119 and southbound at State Route 160.

Nobody was arrested or detained in connection with the event, the Air Force said.

Creech is located northwest of Las Vegas at Indian Springs.