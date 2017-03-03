Tell senators to protect animals

I am writing in support of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and in opposition to efforts in Congress to weaken it. The ESA is a safety net for fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction.

Since President Richard Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including grizzly bears, the bald eagle, gray wolves and others. But now, some members of Congress are trying to weaken the ESA to benefit developers and the oil and gas industry. We have a responsibility to future generations to be good stewards and protect endangered species and the places they call home.

Please call your senators and urge them to oppose all efforts to gut the ESA and the species it protects. It is up to us to do the right thing and speak up. Thank you. We are all in this together.