UFC 209 bout canceled after Khabib Nurmagomedov is hospitalized

The fight many referred to as “the real main event” at UFC 209 is off.

An interim lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson scheduled for the co-main event of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena was canceled this morning. Nurmagomedov fell ill while cutting weight and never showed up for the morning weigh-ins.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, where he was treated and discharged but doctors recommended he not go forward with the bout. Nurmagomedov had encountered problems making weight before — coming in two pounds heavy for a May 2013 bout against Abel Trujillo — and Ferguson attacked him over it on a conference all last week.

“You’re fat, dude,” Ferguson said. “You’ll never make weight, and your conditioning sucks.”

Nurmagomedov fired back, “I show you my weight Friday, and I show you my spirit on Saturday.”

He never had the chance to do either. UFC 209 will continue with a welterweight championship bout between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the main event, and another fight elevated to the main card.

The card begins at 4 p.m. Saturday with the pay-per-view slated for a 7 p.m. start.

