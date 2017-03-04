Article is right about methane

Regarding the article “Methane rule will benefit Nevadans” (Las Vegas Sun, Feb. 15):

What an excellent article by Al Martinez supporting the Bureau of Land Management’s rule to limit wasteful and harmful methane leaks, venting and flaring. Of course, deliberate, sloppy waste of methane is awful.

Four hundred chambers of commerce, representing cities from all over the country, joined together to form the Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy, and they promote best practices, including running turbines off methane that would otherwise escape from landfills. Methane waste is bad for air quality, and it intensifies global warming, creating more debilitating health effects for the young, elderly and outdoor workers. If businesses want to make a profit by capturing it from landfills, how much more we would want to capture every molecule as we extract it from the ground for energy production.

For more information about climate change and best policies, contact the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.