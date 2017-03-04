Jewish event a proud moment

Congratulations to Las Vegas’ Jewish University for the Feb. 15 Night of Tolerance, a tribute to eminent Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel. Wiesel died last year at the age of 87. He was a Holocaust survivor of the Nazi death camps.

Wiesel founded the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity. Its mission is rooted in the memory of the Holocaust with the goal of combating indifference, intolerance and injustice through international dialogue and youth-focused programs that promote acceptance, understanding and equality for all people.

Former President Barack Obama, upon Wiesel’s death, said Wiesel was “the conscience of the world.” And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wiesel “served as a ray of light” to the world.

The Night of Tolerance was hosted and moderated by Clark County Poet Laureate Bruce Isaacson and included film clips of Wiesel’s life, Jewish music and readings by Jewish University Committee members and other participants: Josh Abbey, Lauren Eisenberg, Rabbi Benny Katz, poet Rodney Lee, and more.

It’s events like this that make me proud of Las Vegas as we set an example for our great country of America that all lives matter. And as Wiesel said, “Even in darkness it is possible to create light.”