Live within your means, leaders

Thomas Moore’s story “Capping it off” (Las Vegas Sun, Feb. 15) had me shaking my head. Our state and local governments hire economic analyst Jeremy Aguero to plead their case as to why the property cap law needs to be done away with because they are having a hard time making ends meet. Boo hoo. Our esteemed public servants need to live within their means just like the rest of us. Cut out waste, duplication, and generous public employee pay and benefits first instead of reaching into the taxpayer’s pocket every chance they get.