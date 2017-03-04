Police: fatal Friday night shooting may have involved narcotics

Police believe a shooting that left one man dead Friday night in the east valley involved narcotics.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex near East Bonanza Road and Triest Court, according to Metro Police.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said two males in their 20s were seen fleeing the area in white, four-door sedan but no arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.