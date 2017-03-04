Season finale at Fresno State could be opportunity for Rebels

UNLV finally got the monkey off its back with Wednesday’s streak-busting 66-59 win over Utah State, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With today’s game at Fresno State serving as the regular-season finale, the Rebels have a chance to build a little momentum heading into the only portion of the schedule that matters — next week’s Mountain West tournament.

In an attempt to take both the short-term and long-term views, let’s take a look at a few keys to today’s game (and how it could impact UNLV’s postseason efforts).

Attention to detail

One of UNLV’s continuous problems this season has been an inability to stick to the game plan. Too many times, Marvin Menzies has walked to the podium for his post-game presser, sighed, and then spent the next few minutes detailing all the ways the Rebels ignored the scouting report. More often than not, it has resulted in UNLV getting burned.

“We’re playing hard, but we’re not playing smart,” has been a common refrain for Menzies, but he was singing his players’ praises after the way they carried out the plan against Utah State.

“The attention to detail, the scouting report, I thought we did a good job,” Menzies said. “We did some good things that were scout-specific. I think that when you follow your coaches’ instructions and you get the favorable result, we’re hoping that what we can take into Saturday is [to] listen. Listen. Be disciplined and listen."

Whatever Menzies and his staff cook up for the game plan against Fresno State — it will probably involve a thorough strategy for defending sophomore guard Deshon Taylor, who is averaging 16.2 points per game in conference play while making 46.6 percent of his 3-pointers — the Rebels would be wise to listen.

Secondary scorer

The Rebels have been a familiar team over the second half of the season. On most nights, junior guard Jovan Mooring has been left to carry the offense by himself, and when he hasn’t been able to make miracle shots down the stretch, UNLV has had a hard time winning. That’s why it was so encouraging to see Tyrell Green step up with 19 points against Utah State.

Green made 6-of-9 shots from the field, 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line and, most important, he helped alleviate some of the pressure on Mooring in the final minutes. Green and Mooring combined to score 13 of UNLV’s final 15 points, and that was just enough to help the Rebels squeeze by Utah State, 66-59.

Green has had his ups and downs this season, and if he’s on an upswing now, it could lead to good things for the Rebels against Fresno State and in the Mountain West tournament. Keep an eye on how involved Green is offensively tonight, and whether he can reassert himself as the secondary scorer UNLV needs.

Seeding situation

This is obviously not what fans want to be focusing on heading into the season finale, but a win today could lift UNLV out of the Mountain West basement, and that could end up being important for seeding purposes in the conference tournament.

As it stands now, UNLV and Air Force are tied for last with identical 4-13 MWC records, but due to tiebreakers, the Rebels will need some help — a win against Fresno State would only move UNLV up to 10th place if Air Force loses to Boise State.

Whoever finishes in last place will face the No. 6 seed in the play-in round of the conference tournament, and the No. 6 seed will be the loser of the San Diego State-New Mexico game. Rebels fans can debate who they’d rather face — UNLV did beat UNM on the road this season while going 0-2 against SDSU — but after today everything will be locked in place.

