Sessions controversy heightens Trump’s feeling of being under siege

President Donald Trump was still upbeat Wednesday night, as he settled into dinner in the White House residence with his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, some 24 hours after giving the most consequential speech of his brief presidency.

But not long afterward, the glow from Trump’s best day in office began to fade with the breaking news that his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had met with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 campaign. Sessions failed to mention those conversations in his Senate confirmation hearing, or, according to presidential advisers, to tell Trump at all.

The story overshadowed Trump’s visit the next day to aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a classic presidential opportunity to highlight his role as commander-in-chief. And by the time he got back to the White House Thursday night, the president let his frustration show.

In a statement repeating a familiar critique that Democrats were on a “witch hunt” over the administration’s ties with Russia, Trump offered a passing but pointed public jab at how Sessions had handled the matter. “He could have stated his response more accurately,” Trump said.

For Trump, it was the latest unforeseen obstacle preventing him from gaining traction after a historically bumpy first month in office that has been marked by massive national protests, the dismissal of his national security adviser, and historically low approval ratings.

The president was irritated that Sessions did not more carefully answer the questions he was asked under oath, according to people who spoke with him. His larger frustration, however, was not with Sessions, but with whoever revealed the meetings to reporters for The Washington Post.

Trump, according to his advisers inside and outside the White House, has felt besieged by what he regards as a mostly hostile bureaucracy, consisting in part of Democrats and people who opposed his election who are undermining his presidency with leaks. He believes that they are behind the stories about confusion and dysfunction in his administration and, most of all, that they have made his relationship with Russia a recurring issue.

“That is the real story,” said Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, when asked for comment on how the White House views the stories alleging ties between the president’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

Allies of Trump say his sense of being surrounded by hostile forces will be relieved once his own appointments fill the thousands of political jobs that have not yet been filled. But people close to Trump concede that the White House’s sluggish hiring process, in which insufficient work was done to tap people for key deputy roles at major agencies during the transition process, is a large part of the problem.

“Any new administration takes a while to get their sea legs,” said Charlie Black, a veteran Republican lobbyist. But he added that for Trump’s administration, “a big part of it is the lack of personnel political appointees around the government.”

In the meantime, Black and other Republicans said that Trump had to avoid the trap of fighting all fights, no matter how small.

“The Trump team needs to better stay on the offense with their reform agenda, take out the trash, and get on with governing,” said Scott Reed, top political strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a typical critique.

Trump’s aides were heartened by his relative calm even amid the flap around Sessions. And he stayed on message during his appearance on the Gerald R. Ford and on Friday in an appearance in Florida, declining to weigh in then as new reports emerged about previously undisclosed meetings between additional advisers and the Russian ambassador.

Trump is not one to spare the blame when he has hit difficult patches in the past, and his rebuke of Sessions reflected that. So did his public jab at his press secretary, Sean Spicer, for his attempt to trace leaks from his communications staff members by examining their cellphones. Trump told Fox News that he personally would have done that type of search “differently.”

But the stories related to Russia are of a different order of magnitude.

During the transition he publicly called out the intelligence community for being behind the leaks and at one point, he compared them to smears conducted by the Nazis in the 1940s. More recently, he has blamed Democrats bitter over the defeat of Hillary Clinton.

But while Trump puts the blame on leakers for his administration’s rough start, it has not helped that the White House has been distracted by internecine skirmishes, partly dictated by lingering tensions between long-serving advisers and aides to the Republican National Committee, who came to work for the president after he tapped the committee’s chairman, Reince Priebus, as his chief of staff.

In the midst of it, Trump, who has a famously short attention span, has at times had trouble staying on course. He is pondering a broader response to the Russia issue, people close to him say, but he is so far stymied by opponents he can’t see, but who have clearly knocked him off track.

On Friday, Trump tried to go back on the offensive with two Twitter messages, one about Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and the other about Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, and their meetings with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Instead of the intemperate messages that Trump has often deployed, he had help from the White House social media team in crafting the Twitter posts. But in doing it, he ended the week by breathing more oxygen into the Russia issue.

Such daily skirmishes might satisfy the need to fight back, but Republicans who want him to succeed caution that Trump’s fate as president will lie in his actual accomplishments.

“If they get some legislative successes, they’ll be fine,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, “and if they don’t, that’s when the real trouble begins.”