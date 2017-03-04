Two southbound I-15 lanes near downtown closed Saturday night

Planned lane closures on Interstate 15 could snarl traffic near downtown on Saturday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is closing the right two lanes of southbound Interstate 15 between the Lake Mead Boulevard onramp and the U.S. 95 exit from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight.

A signed detour will be in place while maintenance crews repair freeway signs in the area.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible,” NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia said.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.